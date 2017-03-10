Are they slim yet, round 2

A year later let’s see how Firefox fairs on Windows, Linux, and OSX with multiple content processes enabled.

Results

We can see that Firefox with four content processes fairs better than Chrome on all platforms which is reassuring; Chrome is still about 2X worse on Windows and Linux. Two content processes is still better than IE, with four we’re a bit worse. This is pretty impressive given last year we were in the same position with one content process. Surprisingly on Mac Firefox is better than Safari with two content processes, compared with last year where we used 2X the memory with just one process, now we’re on par with four content processes.

I included Firefox with eight content processes to keep us honest. As you can see we actually do pretty well, but I don’t think it’s realistic to ship with that many nor do we currently plan to. We already have or are adding additional processes such as the plugin process for Flash and the GPU process. These need to be taken into consideration when choosing how many content processes to enable and pushing to eight doesn’t give us much breathing room. Making sure we have measurements now is important; it’s good to know where we can improve.

Overall I feel solid about these numbers, especially considering where we were just a year ago. This bodes well for the e10s-multi project.

Test setup

This is the same setup as last year. I load the first 30 pages of the tp5 page set, each in its own tab, with 10 seconds in between loads and 60 seconds of settle time at the end.

Note: There was a minor change to the setup to give each page a unique domain. At least Safari and Chrome are roughly doing process per domain, so just using different ports on localhost was not enough. A simple solution was to modify my /etc/hosts file to add localhost-<1-30> aliases.

Methodology

Measuring multiprocess browser memory usage is tricky. I’ve settled with a somewhat simple formula of:

total_memory = sum_uss(content processes) + sum_rss(parent processes);

Where a parent process is defined as anything that is not a content process (I’ll explain in a moment). Historically there was just one parent process that manages all other processes, this is still somewhat the case but each browser still has other executables they may run in addition to content processes. A content process has a slightly different definition per browser, but is generally “where the pages are loaded” — this is an oversimplification, but it’s good enough for now.

My definitions:

Browser Content Definition Example “parent” Firefox firefox processes launched with the -contentproc command line. firefox without the -contentproc command line, plugin-process which is used for Flash, etc. Chrome chrome processes launched with the --type command line. chrome without out the --type command line , nacl_helper , etc. Safari WebContent processes. Safari , SafariServices , SafariHistory , Webkit.Networking , etc. IE iexplore.exe process launched with the /prefetch command line. iexplore without the /prefetch command line. Edge MicrosoftEdgeCP.exe processes. MicrosoftEdge.exe , etc.

For Firefox this is a reasonable and fair measurement, for other browsers we might be under counting memory by a bit. For example Edge has a parent executable, MicrosoftEdge.exe , and a different content executable, MicrosoftEdgeCP.exe , arguably we should measure the RSS of one the MicrosoftEdgeCP.exe processes, and USS for the rest, so we’re probably under counting. On the other hand we might end up over counting if the parent and content processes are sharing dynamic libraries. In future measurements I may tweak how we sum the memory, but for now I’d rather possibly under count rather then worry about being unfair to other browsers.

Raw numbers

OS Browser Total Memory Ubuntu 16.04 LTS Chrome 54 (see note) 1,478 MB Ubuntu 16.04 LTS Firefox 55 – 2 CP 765 MB Ubuntu 16.04 LTS Firefox 55 – 4 CP 817 MB Ubuntu 16.04 LTS Firefox 55 – 8 CP 990 MB macOS 10.12.3 Chrome 59 1,365 MB macOS 10.12.3 Firefox 55 – 2 CP 1,113 MB macOS 10.12.3 Firefox 55 – 4 CP 1,215 MB macOS 10.12.3 Firefox 55 – 8 CP 1,399 MB macOS 10.12.3 Safari 10.2 (see note) 1,203 MB Windows 10 Chrome 59 1,382 MB Windows 10 Edge (see note) N/A Windows 10 Firefox 55 – 2 CP 587 MB Windows 10 Firefox 55 – 4 CP 839 MB Windows 10 Firefox 55 – 8 CP 905 MB Windows 10 IE 11 660 MB

Browser Version Notes